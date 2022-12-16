CM Mann meets protesters: Zira liquor factory protest likely to end today

The protest at Zira Liquor factory in Ferozepur, which started on July 26, is likely to end on Saturday as Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, as per officials, has agreed to the demands of protesters. Cabinet minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal will visit the site on Saturday.

A fact-finding team of Punjab assembly will visit the Malbros International Private Limited, an alcohol-making unit at Mansurwal village of Zira assembly segment in Ferozepur, to examine the charges levelled by protesters and submit its report within a month., said an officlal.

“ The protestors were assured by CM Bhagwant Mann today evening after having a two-hour long meeting at Chandigarh, with 11 members committee of protesters who are sitting on dharna infront of the factory,” said a senior official, present in the meeting on condition of anonymity.

Following the meeting which lasted over two hours, a representative of the protester said the meeting with the CM was very positive.

The representative claimed that the CM assured if the factory spreads pollution and if it was not set up with the will of the people, then it will be shut.

