CM Mann says Centre deliberately not releasing funds for Punjab

GURDASPUR : Chief minister Bhagwant Mann slammed the BJP-led Union government for not releasing the Punjab’s share of the rural development fund (RDF) thus affecting development of rural areas in the state. He said similar is the case with the GST where the funds have not been released since long.

“The Narendra Modi government is suffering from anti-Punjab syndrome due to which they are hell-bent on ruining the state,” Mann said, attacking the Union government for meting out “step-motherly” treatment to the state.

Addressing the “Vikas Kranti Rally” along with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal after inaugurating, announcing, laying foundation stones of development projects worth ₹1,854 crore in the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha segment, the CM said: “Being a border state, Punjab is fighting the nation’s war to combat terrorism and drugs but unfortunately whenever the state needs paramilitary forces to maintain law and order, we are asked to pay a hefty fee.”

“It is unfortunate as the state whose sons have lost their lives while serving the nation in the armed forces has to pay the fee,” Mann said, adding that the clause of ‘paramilitary forces on rent’ should be abolished as far as Punjab is concerned.

The two leaders also exuded confidence that the party will win all 13 seats Lok Sabha in Punjab in the 2024 polls. “This time, with the amount of love and blessings we are getting, my heart says we will win all 13 seats with the blessing of ‘Guru Maharaj’,” said Kejriwal.

The CM quipped that BJP’s Gurdaspur Lok Sabha MP Sunny Deol had abandoned his constituency after election. He said these people are insensitive and have no sympathy with the common man. Deol came to Amritsar for promotion of his new movie but did not visit his constituency in vicinity, Mann said, adding “now the time has come when these leaders must be shown the door”.

Attacking the BJP, Kejriwal said the people of the area had elected Sunny Deol as their MP, but he “backstabbed” them by not visiting his constituency even once. Kejriwal said these people don’t deserve any leniency and must be ousted from the power so that real servants of people are elected.

Referring to the Delhi excise case, Mann said the Centre is baffled over the success and pro-people stance of the AAP and is now conspiring to arrest Arvind Kejriwal. Mann said these people can arrest the Delhi CM but they cannot kill his ideology and love for him in the hearts of people.

In a bonanza to the residents of the border districts, the two leaders announced a new sugar mill with cogeneration plant at Gurdaspur at a cost of ₹402 crore and another at Batala at a cost of ₹296 crore.

These ambitious projects will be operational by January 2024 and will be a big boon to the sugarcane farmers. They also presented 400 KV power project at Wadala Granthian coming up at a cost of ₹360.83 crore, RDSS (Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme of PSPCL for Gurdaspur and Pathankot at a cost of ₹129.54 crore and ₹93.24 crore, respectively.

Speaking about the development projects, Kejriwal said the AAP fulfilled the main demand of the people here by constructing a new bus terminus.

“No other party did it. When you went to other parties, they used to say that they did not have funds. They did have funds but they looted that money,” he added.

“Now, there is an honest government and I assure you that there is no shortage of money,” the AAP convenor said, adding, “Punjab ka khazana bhara hua hai (Punjab’s exchequer is filled).”

“In the last one-and-half years, we have filled the treasury which they left empty. We will meet all your requirements,” he further said.