CM schools of excellence: 2,050 schools to get a facelift in a phased manner, says Sukhu

Himachal chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Friday that 2,050 schools in the state will be given a facelift in the coming years. Chairing a review meeting of the education department in Shimla, he said these institutes will prove to be a milestone in providing quality education from the next academic session. Sukhu said the schools, primary to senior secondary level, would be “Chief Minister Schools of Excellence” in a phased manner by 2026-27.

He directed the officials concerned to prepare a list of these schools by December 31.

Additionally, English medium government schools will also be opened in the state, the CM said, adding that the ”School Adoption Programme” will also be started soon wherein officials from block, sub-division and district levels will be involved, a statement issued here said.

He directed the departmental officers to explore the possibilities of roping in the guest lecturers, for which online applications would be invited and a provision would be made to employ them in schools with vacant posts for a year or so. Sukhu instructed the department to prepare a detailed proposal for the guest lecturer scheme.

A calendar should be prepared to ensure mandatory 220 teaching days in an academic session to the students along with other activities, the chief minister said, adding that compulsory training of teachers will also be conducted on the first appointment. He said that in order to improve the level of education, possibilities of obtaining cooperation from central government agencies as well as major non-government organisations should also be explored.

Admission in class 1 at the age of six years should be ensured in government educational institutions, he said.

Sukhu also reviewed the progress of the Rajiv Gandhi Day-Boarding School being opened in every assembly constituency in the state.He said that the present state government will complete the construction work of Atal Adarsh Vidyalaya which was started by the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Gohar, Dharampur and Bangana and adequate funds would be made available for them.