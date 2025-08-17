CM Sukhu announces 100cr for disaster-hit families

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has announced ₹100 crore immediate relief package for disaster-hit families and ₹3,000 crore project aimed at disaster mitigation and livelihood protection. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu highlighted the disparity in the state’s financial aid.(PTI)

The CM, during his 79th Independence Day speech, announced a series of measures to address recurring disasters in Himachal. “Frequent disasters have caused heavy losses to life and property,” he said.

Referring to the massive losses incurred during the 2023 disaster, which caused damages of ₹10,000 crore, Sukhu highlighted the disparity in the state’s financial aid. “Despite the central government’s own assessment, Himachal received only ₹1,500 crore, that too after two years,” he said, adding that this year’s disasters, especially in Mandi district, have caused severe damage. The state has not received any financial assistance from the Centre so far.

“The state government had already disbursed ₹360.42 crore from its own resources to aid the affected families. I hope the Centre will soon extend financial support to disaster-affected families,” he added.

On the education front, Sukhu praised the reforms implemented by the state government, positioning Himachal fifth in the country for quality education. “Teachers in all government institutions will no longer retire in the middle of the academic session, but at the end of the session,” Sukhu said. He also revealed plans to open 200 CBSE curriculum-based schools and fill 9,535 teaching posts in the coming days.

In a bid to bring transparency, Sukhu addressed the issue of corruption in the previous BJP-led government’s recruitment processes. “The Himachal Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Board, a hub of corruption, has been disbanded,” he said. “In its place, the Rajya Chayan Aayog will conduct computer-based tests to ensure transparency.”

“Merit-based selection will now include both written exam and interview marks, with stringent measures to combat cheating, including a provision for three years’ imprisonment for exam-related offences. For this, the government will bring a bill in the next assembly session,” he said.