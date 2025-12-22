CM Sukhu launches pulse polio campaign

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday launched the state-level Intensified Pulse Polio Campaign at Kamla Nehru Hospital, Shimla, on the occasion of National Immunisation Day. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday launched the state-level Intensified Pulse Polio Campaign at Kamla Nehru Hospital, Shimla, on the occasion of National Immunisation Day.He also administered polio drops to young children. (HT Photo)

He also administered polio drops to young children. The Chief minister appreciated doctors, anganwadi workers, ASHA workers, ANMs, panchayati raj institutions, school teachers and the district administration for the successful organisation of the campaign.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that the state government was strengthening health services from primary health centres to medical colleges. He announced that an Advanced Pediatric Centre would be established at the Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialities, Chamiyana. The centre would provide world-class treatment facilities for children with modern infrastructure.

He further said that special OPD consultation slots would be introduced in hospitals for senior citizens above 70 years of age so that they do not have to wait and can receive timely and convenient treatment.

The CM said that the state government was giving top priority to the education and health sectors. World-class technology and modern infrastructure were also being developed to further strengthen health services. All vacant posts in the health department were being filled in a phased manner to improve medical services.

CM Sukhu said that the objective of the Intensified Pulse Polio Campaign was to maintain the state’s polio-free status.