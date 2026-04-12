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CM Sukhu lays foundation stone of 260-crore development works in Una

The CM said that the Bulk Drug Park project is of national significance. He directed officials to expedite the work of the project. He emphasized that the progress in the work should be clearly visible within the next six to eight months.

Published on: Apr 12, 2026 03:16 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala
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Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday laid the foundation stone for site development and infrastructure works under the Bulk Drug Park project of national importance, currently under construction at Polian Beet in the Haroli subdivision of Una district estimated at a cost of 250 crore. He also laid the foundation stone for a working women’s hostel to be built at Panjuana at a cost of 10 crore.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday laid the foundation stone for site development and infrastructure works under the Bulk Drug Park project of national importance, currently under construction at Polian Beet in the Haroli subdivision of Una district estimated at a cost of 250 crore. (HT Photo)

The CM said that the Bulk Drug Park project is of national significance. He directed officials to expedite the work of the project. He emphasized that the progress in the work should be clearly visible within the next six to eight months. He added that this project would generate extensive employment opportunities for local youth and in the times to come, this region would emerge as a modern industrial city.

He stated that this industrial complex, being developed at a cost of 2,000 crore, would lend new strength to the country’s pharmaceutical sector. This project will make India globally competitive in the manufacturing of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and will reduce dependence on foreign nations for raw materials used in medicines. Only three Bulk Drug Parks are being developed across the country, one of which is being established in Haroli which is a matter of great pride for the state.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / CM Sukhu lays foundation stone of 260-crore development works in Una
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / CM Sukhu lays foundation stone of 260-crore development works in Una
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