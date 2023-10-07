CMC holds cadaveric oath ceremony for MBBS students

Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMC) on Saturday organised a cadaveric oath ceremony for the first-year MBBS students, who were admitted in 2023.

MBBS first year students at CMCH, Ludhiana, taking the cadaveric oath. (ht photo)

This event holds significance as it marks the beginning of the students’ medical education, transitioning from their foundation course to a more hands-on phase of learning.

The oath marks a formal commitment that underscores the importance of respect and professionalism when working with cadavers. These cadavers serve a dual role as the students’ initial patients and teachers, making it essential for students to approach their study with reverence and ethical integrity.

Head of the anatomy department at CMC, Dr Aprajita Sikka, explained , “The cadavers were once living individuals who had selflessly chosen to donate their bodies for the advancement of medical education so these donors must be treated with dignity and respect.”

