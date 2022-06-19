Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / CMC Ludhiana students come up with device to treat seizures at medical hackathon
chandigarh news

CMC Ludhiana students come up with device to treat seizures at medical hackathon

Pradeep P Nair, senior member and practice head, Hardware Systems at Wipro Limited, was the special guest and also a judge at the medical hackathon held by CMC, Ludhiana
The team of Dr Hunar Mahal, Dr Harisham Rikhi, Rebecca Moncy, Riha Gupta, Anu Priya and Gagan Goyal, which came up with the device— ‘CEIZE: Cease the Seize’ which can be utilised to treat seizures bagged the first position in the medical hackathon held by CMC, Ludhiana. (HT FILE)
Published on Jun 19, 2022 11:55 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Public awareness club of Christian Medical College conducted ‘Decoding medicine – A medical hackathon’ at the Guy N Constable auditorium in the college on Sunday.

Decoding medicine is a medical technology innovation competition wherein teams of MBBS students come up with ideas of applications and devices which could be used in the medical field.

Dr Jeyaraj D Pandian, principal of the college, commenced the event with his address.

The judges for the hackathon were Dr Jeyaraj D Pandian, Dr Monika Sharma from the department of paediatrics, Dr Paul Sudhakar from the department of neurosurgery, Dr Vineeth Jaison from the department of neurology and Dr Noel Singh from the department of orthopaedics of Christian Medical College.

Pradeep P Nair, senior member and practice head, Hardware Systems at Wipro Limited, was the special guest and also a judge at the event.

The team of Dr Hunar Mahal, Dr Harisham Rikhi, Rebecca Moncy, Riha Gupta, Anu Priya and Gagan Goyal, which came up with the device— ‘CEIZE: Cease the Seize’ which can be utilised to treat seizures, bagged the first position. The second and third prizes were won by the teams which made the applications ‘Anz-app’ and ‘The Emergency App’.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP