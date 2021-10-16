CM Charanjit Channi calls for establishing ‘Ram Rajya’ in Punjab

Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday called for establishing ‘Ram Rajya’ (a welfare and just state) in Punjab, saying that his government would ensure transparency and efficient public dealings to facilitate the common man.

Channi, who was in Bathinda for laying foundation stones and inaugurations of public projects worth ₹60 crore on the occasion of Dusshera, lauded development initiatives of finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal in the Bathinda Urban assembly segment.

He also extended greetings to people for Dussehra and the forthcoming ‘Bandi Chhor’ Diwas. “These models of beautification of government schools will be emulated in various districts. Urban development is among the priority areas of our government and the cities and towns will have spacious parks,” he said.

The Punjab government, he added, was preparing a blueprint for the upgrade of underdeveloped urban centres. He laid the foundation stone of canal lining and the renovation work of the Bathinda branch of the Sirhind canal at the cost of ₹30 crore.

The CM also laid the foundation stone of the Balwant Gargi multipurpose auditorium at Rose Garden. Spread over 2-acre area, the auditorium costing ₹27.15 crore will have an art and exhibition hall, a conference hall, a seminar hall, a cafeteria and state-of-the-art sound system.

He also visited a special dengue ward set up at the local school for meritorious students. Then he dedicated the Shaheed Sepoy Sandeep Singh memorial chowk at Parasram Nagar locality, to the public.

Announces 100-bedded hospital at Chamkaur Sahib

CM Channi announced a slew of development projects for Chamkaur Sahib, which he represents in the state assembly, and Morinda “to ensure their holistic growth”.

Addressing a gathering on Dussehra, the CM said the community health centre at Chamkaur Sahib would be upgraded as a 100-bedded hospital and a trauma centre would soon come up at Morinda. He also announced to upgrade the animal husbandry dispensaries in the rural areas across the state to improve the quality of livestock to boost the income of dairy farmers.

Channi also announced a sewerage project for Morinda to be executed at cost of ₹42 crore.