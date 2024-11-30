CM Sukhvinder Sukhu requests special industrial package for Himachal from Centre

Requesting a special industrial package for Himachal, chief minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu called on Union minister for commerce and industry Piyush Goyal at New Delhi. Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu meeting Union minister for commerce and industries Piyush Goyal in New Delhi. (HT Photo)

The CM said the special package on the lines of Jammu and Kashmir and North-eastern states was needed inorder to ensure balanced regional development. He also pushed for the restart of the previous transport subsidy scheme for hilly regions, keeping in view the high logistic cost due to rugged terrain.

He also requested funds for industrial infrastructure development projects, quality testing labs and certification labs for export promotion, the release of the pending capital subsidy under the industrial development scheme and sanctioning pending cases under it.

The Union minister assured that the issues raised would be examined and all possible support to the state would be extended.