Coaching centres shut in Jhajjar, Mahendergarh

Jhajjar and Mahendergarh district administrations on Monday ordered the closure of all private coaching institutions amid the protest against the Union government’s Agnipath recruitment scheme till further orders.

In an official statement, Jhajjar deputy commissioner Captain Shakti Singh ordered closure of all coaching centres and academies till further orders and imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in the district.

Similar orders were passed by the Mahendergarh administration. As per officials, the decision was made as a precautionary measure by keeping in view that a large number of students came to Jhajjar and Mahendergarh coaching institutes and they can take part in Agnipath protests and damage public property.

Earlier in the day, the police detained several protesters in Jhajjar’s Bahadurgarh when they were marching towards Delhi to lodge their protest against the Agnipath scheme. Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rahul Dev said the police took the protesters to an unknown place in buses when they were protesting and freed them later.

Section 144 continues to be imposed in Rohtak, Rewari, Jind, Hisar and Mahendergarh districts to prevent people from gathering.

Meanwhile, coaching centre owners have assured the Hisar and Rewari administrative officials that their students will not damage any public property and ensure peace while holding protests.

A senior official from Hisar said the deputy commissioner had told the coaching centre owners that if any student of their institute was found on the wrong side of the law, action would be taken against the coaching centre owner too.

“It had come to the fore that coaching centre owners were instigating youths to protest,” the official added.