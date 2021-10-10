Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Coal crisis: Ludhiana witnesses power cuts
Coal crisis: Ludhiana witnesses power cuts

The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has appealed consumers to use power wisely, warning that three to four-hour cuts may be in the offing due to the coal crisis; Ludhiana to continue facing cuts
The first power cut, which lasted an hour, was imposed around 9.30am in some areas of Ludhiana; other power cuts took place in the evening. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Oct 10, 2021 02:57 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

With the country staring at a coal crisis, power cuts have become the order of the day in the state, with Ludhiana district witnessing hour-long power cuts thrice on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), has appealed consumers to use power wisely, warning that three to four-hour power cuts may be in the offing.

The first power cut, which lasted an hour, was imposed around 9.30am in some areas. It was followed by another one-hour cut around noon and then another one-hour cut was imposed in different subdivisions between 4 to 6pm.

PSPCL chief engineer Bhupinder Khosla said a similar pattern can be expected on October 10, and there was a chance that the situation may improve next week.

“Two of our units at the Talwindi Sabu power plant and Ropar plant are shut. We are hopeful that the situation will improve after that,” said Khosla.

