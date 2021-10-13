Coal shortage: Power outages continue to beleaguer Ludhiana residents

Unscheduled power cuts continued to haunt Ludhiana residents on Tuesday amid the shortage of coal in Punjab.

According to PSPCL officials, the power outage averaged for around three hours in various areas of the city.

The areas in the district have been divided under Ludhiana city-1, Ludhiana city-2 and Ludhiana city-3 by the PSPCL.

The areas under Ludhiana city 1, including Rajguru Nagar, South City, Haibowal, BRS Nagar, GT Road, Chaura Bazaar, Balokee, Amaltas, Sarabha Nagar, DL Complex, PAU and Fountain Chowk witnessed a brief power snag in the morning. Supply got disconnected around 3pm and resumed around 5.30pm in these areas.

Residents in BRS Nagar had sleepless night. After three to four-hour power cuts in the day on Monday, a major power snag was observed in the wee hours. The power went off around 3.30am and it was resumed around two hours later early morning.

“We don’t have an inverter at our place as we never felt the need. However, life has become tough due to long power cuts since Monday morning,” said Siddhant Tiwari of BRS Nagar.

However, a senior official said the power cut in the wee hours must be due to some fault.

People residing in the areas in City-2, including Basant Park, Gill road, Model Town, Dugri, Basant Avenue, Dholewal, Millerganj, Transport Nagar, Old Jail Road and Chandigarh Road witnessed power outage between 11.30am and 1.30pm and a brief cut in the evening.

According to Rajiv Sumra, ASE, City Division, three-hour power cuts were imposed on an average in the areas under city-3, including Sahnewal, Kanganwal, Singla Cycle, Focal Point, Indra Park, Phase-7, Phase-8, Tajpur Road, Palm Garden, Meharban, Giaspura and Billet factory.