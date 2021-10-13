Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Coal shortage: Power outages continue to beleaguer Ludhiana residents
chandigarh news

Coal shortage: Power outages continue to beleaguer Ludhiana residents

According to Punjab State Power Corporation Limited officials, the power outages averaged around three hours in various areas of Ludhiana on Tuesday
Power supply got disconnected around 3pm and resumed around 5.30pm in areas falling under Ludhiana city-1 division. (HT File Photo)
Published on Oct 13, 2021 02:22 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Unscheduled power cuts continued to haunt Ludhiana residents on Tuesday amid the shortage of coal in Punjab.

According to PSPCL officials, the power outage averaged for around three hours in various areas of the city.

The areas in the district have been divided under Ludhiana city-1, Ludhiana city-2 and Ludhiana city-3 by the PSPCL.

The areas under Ludhiana city 1, including Rajguru Nagar, South City, Haibowal, BRS Nagar, GT Road, Chaura Bazaar, Balokee, Amaltas, Sarabha Nagar, DL Complex, PAU and Fountain Chowk witnessed a brief power snag in the morning. Supply got disconnected around 3pm and resumed around 5.30pm in these areas.

Residents in BRS Nagar had sleepless night. After three to four-hour power cuts in the day on Monday, a major power snag was observed in the wee hours. The power went off around 3.30am and it was resumed around two hours later early morning.

“We don’t have an inverter at our place as we never felt the need. However, life has become tough due to long power cuts since Monday morning,” said Siddhant Tiwari of BRS Nagar.

RELATED STORIES

However, a senior official said the power cut in the wee hours must be due to some fault.

People residing in the areas in City-2, including Basant Park, Gill road, Model Town, Dugri, Basant Avenue, Dholewal, Millerganj, Transport Nagar, Old Jail Road and Chandigarh Road witnessed power outage between 11.30am and 1.30pm and a brief cut in the evening.

According to Rajiv Sumra, ASE, City Division, three-hour power cuts were imposed on an average in the areas under city-3, including Sahnewal, Kanganwal, Singla Cycle, Focal Point, Indra Park, Phase-7, Phase-8, Tajpur Road, Palm Garden, Meharban, Giaspura and Billet factory.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Upset over losing 8-lakh cricket bet, Ludhiana man hangs himself

National Achievement Survey: Ludhiana block nodal officers told to visit all schools by October 20

Ludhiana man protests outside LIT office over delay in registration of plot

Manual scavenging: Quality Council of India to hold inspection in Ludhiana
TRENDING TOPICS
Shardiya Navratri 2021 Day 7
Horoscope Today
Nedumudi Venu
Gold Price
Economics Nobel Prize
Covid-19 cases
Amitabh Bachchan
Mundra port drugs
Navratri 2021 special recipe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP