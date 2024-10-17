Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Oct 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Col CK Nayudu trophy: Chandigarh beat Keralaby seven wickets

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 17, 2024 09:48 AM IST

City bowlers took full advantage of the home conditions and made a comeback in the match by demolishing the visitors at mere 150 runs

UT boys won the first league match of the Col CK Nayudu Trophy, being played at Mahajan Cricket Ground in IT Park, by beating Kerala by seven wickets on Wednesday. After bowling out Kerala for 384 in their first innings, the host team scored 412 runs, giving them a minor lead of 28 runs. City bowlers took full advantage of the home conditions and made a comeback in the match by demolishing the visitors at mere 150 runs. Kerala gave the hosts a target of 123 runs, which Chandigarh achieved by losing three wickets.

Chandigarh team after their win at the Col CK Nayudu Trophy on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Chandigarh team after their win at the Col CK Nayudu Trophy on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Earlier, Kerala resumed its overnight score from 135/7 and was bundled out for 150 by adding only 13 runs to it. Riya Basheer (47) was the top scorer while Harshit took five wickets and Ivraj Ranauta took three wickets for home side. Ranauta amassed a total of ten wickets in the match. Later, Chandigarh achieved the given target with the help of skipper Paras (55 not out), Devang Kaushik (33) and Nikhil (31).

Chandigarh’s next match is scheduled against host Tamil Nadu at Tirupur on October 20.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On