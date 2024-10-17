Col CK Nayudu trophy: Chandigarh beat Keralaby seven wickets

UT boys won the first league match of the Col CK Nayudu Trophy, being played at Mahajan Cricket Ground in IT Park, by beating Kerala by seven wickets on Wednesday. After bowling out Kerala for 384 in their first innings, the host team scored 412 runs, giving them a minor lead of 28 runs. City bowlers took full advantage of the home conditions and made a comeback in the match by demolishing the visitors at mere 150 runs. Kerala gave the hosts a target of 123 runs, which Chandigarh achieved by losing three wickets. Chandigarh team after their win at the Col CK Nayudu Trophy on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Earlier, Kerala resumed its overnight score from 135/7 and was bundled out for 150 by adding only 13 runs to it. Riya Basheer (47) was the top scorer while Harshit took five wickets and Ivraj Ranauta took three wickets for home side. Ranauta amassed a total of ten wickets in the match. Later, Chandigarh achieved the given target with the help of skipper Paras (55 not out), Devang Kaushik (33) and Nikhil (31).

Chandigarh’s next match is scheduled against host Tamil Nadu at Tirupur on October 20.