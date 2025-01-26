Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jan 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Cold conditions intensify in Kashmir

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Jan 26, 2025 07:26 AM IST

Gulmarg remained the coldest place despite all the weather stations recording above normal temperatures due to sunny weather

Following a period of sunny weather, a cold wave has once again swept through Kashmir valley, with the minimum temperature dipping on Saturday and the Met office predicting mostly dry weather till the end of the month, officials said.

The MeT office in Srinagar has predicted no significant weather change by the end of this month when harshest 40 days of winters comes to an end. (HT File)
The MeT office in Srinagar has predicted no significant weather change by the end of this month when harshest 40 days of winters comes to an end. (HT File)

Gulmarg remained the coldest place despite all the weather stations recording above normal temperatures due to sunny weather. The MeT office in Srinagar has predicted no significant weather change by the end of this month when harshest 40 days of winters comes to an end.

Gulmarg, the famous ski record, witnessed 3.6 degree during the day, which is 3.5 degree celsius above normal temperature. However, on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, the resort witnessed minus 8.6 degree celsius the coldest place in Kashmir.

Srinagar recorded 14.6 degree celsius during the day, which was 7.5 degrees above normal temperature. During the night, however, mercury dropped to minus 4.1 degree celsius. Another tourist resort, Pahalgam, witnessed 9.8 degrees celsius during the day, which was 5 degrees above normal temperature. Meanwhile, during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, the resort recorded minus 6.9 degree celsius.

Winter capital Jammu recorded 22.3 degree day temperature, which is 4.3 degree above normal temperature. Leh in Ladakh recorded 0.3 degree celsius during day. MeT office has predicted no significant weather activity till end of the month.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On