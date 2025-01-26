Cold conditions intensify in Kashmir

Following a period of sunny weather, a cold wave has once again swept through Kashmir valley, with the minimum temperature dipping on Saturday and the Met office predicting mostly dry weather till the end of the month, officials said. The MeT office in Srinagar has predicted no significant weather change by the end of this month when harshest 40 days of winters comes to an end. (HT File)

Gulmarg remained the coldest place despite all the weather stations recording above normal temperatures due to sunny weather. The MeT office in Srinagar has predicted no significant weather change by the end of this month when harshest 40 days of winters comes to an end.

Gulmarg, the famous ski record, witnessed 3.6 degree during the day, which is 3.5 degree celsius above normal temperature. However, on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, the resort witnessed minus 8.6 degree celsius the coldest place in Kashmir.

Srinagar recorded 14.6 degree celsius during the day, which was 7.5 degrees above normal temperature. During the night, however, mercury dropped to minus 4.1 degree celsius. Another tourist resort, Pahalgam, witnessed 9.8 degrees celsius during the day, which was 5 degrees above normal temperature. Meanwhile, during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, the resort recorded minus 6.9 degree celsius.

Winter capital Jammu recorded 22.3 degree day temperature, which is 4.3 degree above normal temperature. Leh in Ladakh recorded 0.3 degree celsius during day. MeT office has predicted no significant weather activity till end of the month.