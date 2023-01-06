Cold conditions persist in Haryana, Punjab; Chandigarh reels at 5°C

Cold conditions continued to prevail in Haryana and Punjab, with the minimum temperatures remaining below normal at many places on Friday.

According to the meteorological department’s weather report, Narnaul was the coldest place in Haryana, recording a minimum temperature of 2.5°C.

Hisar, which recorded a minimum temperature of 4°C, was also gripped by biting cold. Bhiwani recorded a low of 5.8°C, Karnal 4.8°C, Rohtak 6.2°C. The minimum temperature in Ambala settled at 4.8°C.

In Punjab, Balachaur recorded a low of 3.5°C. Bathinda recorded a low of 3.6°C, Gurdaspur 3.8°C, Ludhiana 4.6°C, Patiala 5.5°C, Amritsar 5°C. In Mohali, the minimum temperature settled at 5.4°C.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 5°C. The maximum temperatures in Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh, have been dropping for the past few days, settling between 11°C and 15°C.

Several parts of Punjab and Haryana were once again enveloped by fog, reducing visibility.