Cold wave conditions prevail in Himachal, Kukumseri records minus 14.2 deg C

Cold wave conditions continued in Himachal Pradesh as Lahaul and Spiti district’s Kukumseri recorded a low of minus 14.2 degree Celsius while the weather remained dry on Thursday. View of the Atal tunnel after a heavy snowfall, in Manali on Wednesday. (PTI)

Thick fog was witnessed in Sundernagar, Mandi and Bilaspur in the morning, reducing visibility to 500 metres while ground frost occurred in mid and higher hills, making commuting hazardous.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Restoration works are in full swing to open over 200 roads including five national highways closed due to heavy snow and landslides, officials said.

Narkanda and Kalpa recorded a low of minus 4.4 degree and minus 4.2 degree respectively, followed by Manali and Bharmaur minus 2 degree, Kufri minus 1.8 degree, Bhuntar 0.1 degree, Sundernagar 0.2 degree and Shimla 0.9 degree C.

The high-altitude tribal areas and other higher reaches groaned under piercing cold wave conditions with mercury staying 15 to 22 degree below freezing point.

The winter rain deficit from January 1 to February 8 increased to 38 per cent as the state received 67.6 mm of rain against normal rainfall of 109.1mm.

All natural sources of water like lakes, springs, rivulets and tributaries of snow-fed rivers and a large stretch of Chandrabhaga River were frozen resulting in a sharp decrease in the discharge of water in Sutlej, Ravi, Beas and other rivers.

According to the emergency operation centre, over 200 roads are closed in the state while 50 transformers and 13 water supply schemes are disrupted.

An appreciable rise was recorded in the maximum temperatures and Una with 22.2 degree C was hottest during the day.

The local meteorological station has predicted dry weather in the region for the next six days till February 14.