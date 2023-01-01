Cold weather conditions: School holidays in Punjab extended till Jan 8

The Punjab government on Sunday extended the school holidays by one week because of the intense cold wave in the state. School education minister Harjot Singh Bains announced the extension of holidays in all schools in the state. “Due to severe cold and fog in the state, holidays have been extended from January 2 to 8 in all government, aided, recognized, and private schools of Punjab in the interest of the health and safety of school students,” he tweeted. The schools will now open on January 9. The state government had on December 20 declared winter break from December 25 to January 1. Cold wave conditions have prevailed in large parts of Punjab in the last few days. The weather office has forecast dense fog in the state over the next three days.

