Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Cold weather prevails in Punjab, Haryana; Bathinda coldest at 3.5 degrees C

Cold weather prevails in Punjab, Haryana; Bathinda coldest at 3.5 degrees C

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 31, 2022 08:32 PM IST

Cold weather conditions prevailed in many parts of Punjab and Haryana on Saturday, with a thick blanket of fog reducing visibility in the states.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a minimum temperature of 7.1 degrees. (Representational Photo)
Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a minimum temperature of 7.1 degrees. (Representational Photo)
ByPress Trust of India

CHANDIGARH Cold weather conditions prevailed in many parts of Punjab and Haryana on Saturday, with a thick blanket of fog reducing visibility in the states. According to the meteorological department, Bathinda was the coldest place in Punjab recording a minimum temperature of 3.5 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar also experienced a cold night recording a low of 4.3 degrees, while Gurdaspur, Muktsar and Nawanshahr reeled under minimum temperatures of 5.4 degrees, 4.7 degrees and 4 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Pathankot recorded a low of 5.4 degrees, Mohali 8.8 degrees, Jalandhar 6.3 degrees, while Ludhiana recorded a minimum of 8.8 degrees Celsius. Patiala’s low settled at 7.8 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a minimum temperature of 7.1 degrees Celsius. In Haryana, Sirsa registered a low of 6.6 degrees, Karnal 8.4 degrees, Ambala 8.9 degrees, Kaithal 7.9 degrees, while Fatehabad recorded a minimum temperature of 8.1 degrees Celsius.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 31, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out