Collecting documents an ordeal for aspirants of panchayat polls

: Aspirants of the panchayat elections in Haryana are having a hard time collecting documents required to contest the polls as they have to spend hours in long queues in front of government offices due to a short window between announcement of the polls and filing of nominations along with huge rush of those seeking necessary papers.

As per the guidelines of the State Election Commission, a candidate requires a no-objection certificate from central cooperative bank, Haryana State Cooperative Land Mortgage Bank, NOC from the electricity and water bills from the concerned department, backward class certificate and character certificate after police verification from the concerned police station.

“It took four days and several hours in queues to get the documents and still I am short of a certificate of BC (A),” said Rajnish Kumar, who wants to contest for the election of sarpanch from Radaur block of Yamunanagar district.

Mangat Ram, who wants to contest the polls for panch from Saunghan village of Kaithal district said he is struggling to get the no-dues certificate for the past two days from the land mortgage bank.

Similarly, Vakil Singh from Diwal village of Kaithal, who wants to contest the election for member panchayat said NOCs from at least 10 officials are required to file the nomination and it not only takes several days, but the candidates have to spend thousands of rupees to collect the papers.

“I have been running from pillar to post for the past three days and still I require four more documents and only four days are left until the last date of filing of nominations,” he added.

As per the aspirants, the NOCs from the banks are required even if they do not have any account and it is a very tardy process.

Not only the aspirants, but the officials had to work extra hours due to heavy rush outside the offices.

“We have to come to office on Sunday and Saturday as there is a huge rush of people who want to get their no-dues,” said an official of Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam.

In the first phase the elections, voting for sarpanches and panch in nine districts namely Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Jind, Kaithal, Mahendragarh, Nuh, Panchkula, Panipat and Yamunanagar will be held on November 2, while the voting to elect members of block samitis and zila parishads will be held on October 30. ENDS

