College admissions: Haryana education dept revokes first cut-off list

By HT Correspondent, Rohtak
UPDATED ON SEP 14, 2021 02:29 AM IST
Students who did not get a seat as per their first preference can skip the admission and take part in the second list, to be announced on September 21. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

The department of higher education, Haryana, has revoked the college-wise first cut-off list for admission to undergraduate courses from its website.

Instead, the department has generated a column “Know your result” from where students can know whether a seat was allocated to them in a government college. The accepted students can deposit the fee by September 18.

Students who did not get a seat as per their first preference can skip the admission and take part in the second list, to be announced on September 21. Students failing to make it to both lists can take part in open counselling for left-out seats on September 28.

