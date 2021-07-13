Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / College unlock plan: Chandigarh admn starts vax camps for students
College unlock plan: Chandigarh admn starts vax camps for students

Camps started at Punjab Engineering College (PEC), Chandigarh College of Engineering and Technology (CCET), Sector 26, and Postgraduate Government College, Sector 46
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 01:36 AM IST
A student getting vaccinated at a special camp for college students and teachers at Post-Graduate Government College in Sector 46, Chandigarh, on Monday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The education department started Covid vaccination camps at three city colleges for students and staff members from Monday. This includes Punjab Engineering College (PEC), Chandigarh College of Engineering and Technology (CCET), Sector 26, and Postgraduate Government College, Sector 46.

The administration has proposed opening colleges in August with several riders in place. For both students and staff, at least a single dose of vaccine will be mandatory to attend classes.

UT secretary education Sarpreet Singh Gill, said, “Students are more comfortable in an environment they are familiar with, which is why we started these camps. We will start a fourth if needed.”

At CCET, around 90 beneficiaries were vaccinated on Monday. Principal Manpreet Singh Gujral, said, “We are planning to vaccinate maximum students at the earliest, so that colleges can be started in hybrid mode. We will run the camp for a week and continue after that if we get a good response.’

At PGGC-46, around 200 beneficiaries registered till afternoon.

