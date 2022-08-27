Colleges in Chandigarh to fill vacant seats on their own

The centralised process of admission to government and government-aided colleges in the city concluded on Thursday.

Now, the vacant seats will be filled by colleges at their own level, for which they have generated Google Forms. Only those applicants who have already applied on the online admission portal (www.dhechd.org.) can apply through Google form.

Education secretary Purva Garg also reviewed the admission process of every college and collected the data of vacant seats from all of them. She also directed the admission committee to ensure hassle free admission process for vacant seats. For redressal of grievances of students and coordination with principals of the colleges, Lakhbir Singh (ADP-RUSA) will be the nodal officer.

IGNOU extends last date for applications to September 9

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for online admission to masters, bachelors, PG diploma, diploma and certificate programmes and online re-registration of all masters and bachelors programmes for the July 2022 session till September 9.

Savita Panwar, regional director of IGNOU Regional Centre, Chandigarh, said interested applicants can apply on https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/.

SC/ST students can get admission for free into some of the certificate/diploma/PG diploma and graduate programmes and they will have to upload all necessary documents online for the exemption.