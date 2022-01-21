Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Come Jan 31, Ludhiana DEO elementary to get additional charge of secondary officer
chandigarh news

Come Jan 31, Ludhiana DEO elementary to get additional charge of secondary officer

Since no new appointment can be made while the model code of conduct is in place in wake of the Punjab assembly elections, District education officer, elementary, Jaswinder Kaur will handle the additional charge of DEO secondary from January 31
The Ludhiana DEO elementary will be given the additional charge of secondary officer on January 31. (HT File)
Published on Jan 21, 2022 11:51 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Come January 31, district education officer, elementary, will handle the additional charge of DEO secondary, after the retirement of incumbent officer Lakhvir Singh Samra.

The charge will pass on to DEO (elementary) Jaswinder Kaur as no new appointment can be made while the model code of conduct is in place in wake of the Punjab assembly elections, which are scheduled for February 20.

The orders of Punjab education secretary (schools) Ajoy Sharma, dated January 8, say, “The orders will be implemented immediately and will be valid till April 30, 2022. The officer taking the additional charge will inform about the same at supdtedu4@gmail.com. The decision has been taken to avoid any trouble in the smooth functioning of the department in absence of DEO in the district”, read the order.

Many principals and education officers are vying for the post of DEO secondary, but since no orders of new appointment can be made for now, Kaur will handle the additional charge.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live Updates
Ind vs sa
Sushant Singh Rajput
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP