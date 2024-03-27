Come June, Panjab University set to get 50 new security guards

Panjab University (PU) is set to hire 50 new security guards to bolster campus security. The decision was taken at a security review meeting, but the recruitment is likely to be done after the model code of conduct is lifted in June. This is the first major recruitment for the Panjab University department since 2013. (HT File)

This is the first major recruitment for the department since 2013. While all 50 cops will be contractual employees, is it likely to bring respite from the staff crunch complaints.

As per an official wishing to remain anonymous, at least 150 more security guards are needed. The varsity has formed a committee to discuss. According to sources, the terms and conditions, including the minimum qualification, for the appointments are yet to be fixed.

There are currently around 240 security personnel at Panjab University, of which 35 are regular employees. Various senior PU officials confirmed that the process has been initiated, but the recruitment is unlikely till June. Under the model code of conduct, any new appointments and recruitments are avoided. While the Panjab University can write to the Election Commission of India for special permission, officials said the clearance is unlikely to come through.

The varsity’s security staff works in three shifts of 65 guards each. The number, however, is low to cover the 20 hostels and 78 departments. Currently, security guards remain on duty for 12 to 14 days on a go.

Officials, however, do not have investigative powers and have to work in tandem with the Sector 11 police station, which also has a police post on the campus. The guards work in a preventive capacity to maintain discipline.