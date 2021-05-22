Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Come May 24, curfew in Ludhiana to be relaxed for another hour
Come May 24, curfew in Ludhiana to be relaxed for another hour

In a relief to the business community, come May 24, shops in Ludhiana district will be able to stay open for another hour as the administration decided to extend the weekday curfew relaxation timings till 1pm on Friday
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAY 22, 2021 02:02 AM IST
As per the fresh directions, hotels and restaurants, which had taken a hit thanks to the inconvenient curfew relaxation timings, will now be able to deliver cooked food till 8pm. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said, “Relaxation time for all shops has been extended by one hour from Monday to Friday. Earlier, the seven-hour relaxation window was from 5am to noon. However, now shops can remain open till 1pm.”

“Though, the 16-hour curfew will begin at 1pm, hotels and restaurants can now deliver food till 8pm,” the DC said. The fresh directions came as a breather for the hotel and restaurant industry of Ludhiana, which had suffered huge losses due to the restrictions as even home delivery had been prohibited in curfew hours in the orders announced on May 8.

“No dining in is permitted but takeaways are allowed till 1pm. Strict action will be taken against those found ordering takeaways from hotels after curfew has been imposed. E-commerce and courier companies may also function from Monday to Friday till 8pm after taking curfew passes,” he said, adding that there had been no let-up in the weekend curfew, which will start at 1pm on Friday till 5 am on Monday, as usual.

Appreciating the business community’s support in reining in the cases, the DC said, “The district’s positivity rate has dropped. The number of fatalities is still high but we hope the figures will reduce in the coming days.”

