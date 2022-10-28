Come Oct 30, BJP’s 30 top guns to hit campaign trail in Himachal

Thirty star campaigners of the ruling BJP will hit the campaign trail and hold rallies in all 68 assembly segments of the poll-bound hill state on October 30.

BJP’s national chief JP Nadda, Union minister of state for road transport and highways general VK Singh (retd), incumbent chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, his Haryana and Uttarakhand counterparts Manohar Lal Khattar and Pushkar Singh Dhami, and Union minister of labour and employment Bhupender Yadav will use choppers to address three rallies each in the state.

Nadda will address back-to-back rallies at Keylong, Manali and Kullu, CM Thakur in Churah (Chamba district), Chamba and Nurpur (Kangra district), Gen Singh in Sundernagar, Balh and Nachan in mandi district, Khattar in Doon (Solan), Nahan (Sirmaur) and Kasauli (Solan), Yadav in Shillai and Renukaji in Sirmaur districtand Solan and Dhami in Chopal (Shimla), and Pachhad and Paonta Sahib in Sirmaur district .

Union minister of civil aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia will hold two rallies in Seraj (Mandi) and Banjar (Kullu), while BJP’s election co-in charge Devender Singh Rana will hold rallies in Dalhousie and Bhattiyat (Chamba), Dushyant Gautam in Rampur (Shimla) and Kinnaur, Rajya Sabha member Indu Goswami in Bhoranj (Hamirpur), Sarkaghat (Mandi) and Dharampur (Solan) and BJP state in-charge Sanjay Tandon in Chintpurni (Una) and Jaswan Pragpur (Kangra).

BJP state in-charge for Himachal Avinash Rai Khanna will speak to people in Hamirpur, Barsar and Kutlehar in Hamirpur district, Union minister of petroleum and natural gas Hardeep Singh Puri in Haroli, Una and Gagret in Una district, Rajya Sabha member Sikander Kumar in Jhandutta (Hamirpur) and Ghumarwin (Bilaspur), Manoj Tiwari in Naina Deviji and Bilaspur, Sardar Sandeep Singh in Indora, Fatehpur and Jawali in Kangra district, Sambit Patra in Kangra and Shahpur, and BJYM national chief Tejasvi Surya in Dharamshala and Palampur in Kangra district.

Union minister for information and broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur will speak at one rally at Nalagarh in Solan.

Veteran leader and former Himachal CM Shanta Kumar will hit the campaign trail in Sullah in Kangra district and former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal in Sujanpur and Nadaun in Hamirpur district.

The remaining constituencies will be covered by other state party leaders who figure in the list of star campaigners. BJP state chief Suresh Kashyap said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah will visit Himachal shortly. However, he did not disclose the date of their visit. “Things are being finalised.”

