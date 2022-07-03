Coming in September, Chandigarh Golf Club’s own 20-team league

Taking a cue from cricket leagues played across the globe, especially the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC) is all set to roll out its own golf league, exclusively for its members.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Come September 20, as many as 20 teams of 16 players each, from among the club members, will be seen fiercely competing for the title and top prize of ₹8 lakh. The runners-up team will win ₹4 lakh and the team finishing in third place ₹2 lakh.

Biru Sibia, the captain of CGC, said apart from hosting serious professional events in the club’s annual calendar, they will now be promoting a six-week golf extravaganza, whose auction was likely to take place in August.

“We have been wishing to come up with this competition for a long time. We are happy to finally execute the plan. We want the members to showcase their golfing talent during this month-long event. A lot of other things are yet to be finalised,” said Dr GS Kochhar, the club’s vice-president.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The participating golfers will be seen in coloured uniforms and teams will be named after fierce animals and birds like tigers, lions, jaguars, ninjas, eagles and panthers.

On all match days, five best-ball teams will play along with two singles matches and four players will be rested for every match.

“Every player in a team has to compulsorily play two matches and the live scoring app for this event will make viewing a pleasure,” added Dr Kochhar.

Additionally, the auction and social evenings are expected to engage the club’s 1,800 members.

The event will be managed by former Indian international golfer Brandon de Souza and his team, who have been conducting similar series in many other cities, including Hyderabad, Lucknow, Gurgaon and Kolkata.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}