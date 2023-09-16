Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Coming soon to Chandigarh, mobile vans for passport applications

Coming soon to Chandigarh, mobile vans for passport applications

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Sep 16, 2023 03:10 AM IST

According to passport office authorities, the service will significantly reduce the waiting time for appointments in Chandigarh

Planning to introduce four mobile vans for passport applications, the Regional Passport Office conducted a trial in Sector 34 on Friday. The office is working on rolling out the service in various parts of the city.

Chandigarh may soon get mobile vans for passport applications. (HT File)

According to passport office authorities, the service will significantly reduce the waiting time for appointments. A total of 80 applications were processed in the trial run. The entire process, including collection of fingerprints and photographs, was completed in the vans.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
trial
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP