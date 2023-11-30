Coming up: A waste to wonder park in Mohali

With its focus on recycle and reuse as part of larger waste management efforts, the Mohali municipal corporation (MC) is going to establish a “Waste to Wonder Park” in the city.

Mohali mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu chairing the F&CC meeting, where ₹ 25 lakh were approved for the new park. (HT PHOTO)

To be developed on the lines of similar parks in Chandigarh’s Sectors 32 and 48, the green belt will come up at a cost of ₹25 lakh at Industrial Area, Phase 8-B.

The decision was taken during a meeting of MC’s finance and contract committee (F&CC) on Wednesday, where a total of 47 development agendas worth ₹4.45 crore were given the go-ahead under the chairmanship of mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu.

“A site for the park has been identified in Industrial Area, Phase 8-B. Various types of waste materials will be used to construct attractive features, highlighting the significance of recycle and reuse to minimise waste. Work to develop a sprawling park is expected to begin in December and once complete, the area will be thrown open to public,” said deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi.

To promote sports, the committee also approved the agenda to construct five new basketball courts in the city, apart from an open air gym in Phase 7.

The committee further gave its nod to repair key roads with an estimated investment of ₹84 lakh; construction of a boundary wall at the Water Treatment Plant in Phase 6 ( ₹32.6 lakh); upgrade of community centre in Ward Number 10; installation of new sewer lines; repair of damaged sewer lines and roads in all industrial areas that come under MC; construction of a cow shed and maintenance of night shelters.

The meeting was also attended by MC commissioner Navjot Kaur, senior deputy mayor Amrik Singh Somal, besides councillors and senior MC officers.

Internal streets to be developed at Maloya’s Gawala Colony

Chandigarh MC’s F&CC also met on Wednesday and approved construction of internal streets at Gawala Colony of Maloya at an estimated cost of ₹45 lakh.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of mayor Anup Gupta, and attended by other members of committee, including councillors Harpreet Kaur Babla, Prem Lata and Neha, and senior MC officers.

“The agenda for construction of internal streets by levelling and laying 80 mm thick paver blocks at Gawala Colony and GI pipe railing in booth market, Maloya Colony, has been approved,” said an MC official.

The committee also gave nod to installation and commissioning of fire fighting system in Community Centre, Sector 44, at an estimated cost of ₹27 lakh; extension of manpower engaged for cow shed at Raipur Kalan for six months ( ₹12 lakh), and providing furniture at the community centres in Maloya village and EWS Colony, Maloya ( ₹8 lakh).

The committee also decided to lay a water supply pipeline from booster, Sector 18-C, to distribution line for increasing the drinking water supply pressure in Sector 18-A at an estimated cost of ₹23 lakh.

