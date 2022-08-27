Comments on former CM Channi, Warring: Congress leaders hit back at Sunil Jakhar
Senior Congress leaders on Friday hit out at their former colleague Sunil Jakhar, who is now in the Bharatiya Janata Party, over his remarks on former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring.
Jakhar was quoted as saying that nobody in Congress accepted Channi as the CM and now nobody accepted Warring as the PCC president. The Congress leaders maintained that Jakhar, who betrayed the Congress, should not have commented on the Congress, as he has no moral right to comment on the working of other parties.
“More so, the high moral standards Jakhar claims to observe should have made him realise that it is none of his business as to what is happening in the Congress”, the leaders observed, while remarking, “or maybe having been completely ignored and sidelined in the BJP, he is feeling nostalgic about his days in the Congress where he got everything including respect and support which he is apparently missing in the BJP”.
The Congress leaders who signed the statement include Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Brahm Mohindra, Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Rana Gurjeet Singh, Sukh Sarkaria, Aruna Chaudhary, Raj Kumar Chabbewal, Pargat Singh, Capt Sandeep Sandhu and Angad Singh Saini among others.
They claimed that each leader and worker accepted and respected Channi as the CM. “Yes, you were the only exception who did not accept him as the CM as you were sulking and licking your wounds since your great ambition of becoming the CM, despite having lost assembly and parliamentary elections, was not fulfilled”, they said.
The Congress leaders advised Jakhar to focus on his new party rather than poking his nose into the working of the Congress.
Thousands evacuated ahead of Supertech twin towers demolition: 10 points
Thousands of residents have been evacuated from Noida's Emerald Court Society ahead of the much-anticipated demolition of the Supertech twin towers in the city near Delhi. Cops reached the spot on Sunday morning to make arrangements. Here are ten points on the Supertech twin towers demolition: 1. Final checks were carried out on Saturday. A resident of Emerald Court Society, Manu Soni, evacuated his home with his family of four on Sunday morning.
Chandigarh | Denying membership costs principal secy health, CGHS 25k
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has penalised principal secretary, health and family welfare, and the central government health scheme through the additional director for not issuing membership to a judicial member of the Railway Claim Tribunal. Dutt said that the aforementioned acts amounted to deficiency of service and unfair trade practices. It also directed them to pay ₹10,000 as compensation for deficiency in services and unfair trade practice and pay ₹7,000 as litigation expenses.
When Rahul Sharma bowled out Sachin Tendulkar, only to be bowled over by the master blaster
When leg-spinner Rahul Sharma had dismissed legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during an IPL game in 2011 playing for Pune Warriors, tall and lanky Rahul had caught attention with his leg-break. Tendulkar put in a word of praise for the Jalandhar-born spinner. People would compare him with India's most successful leg-spinner Anil Kumble and within months he bagged team India berth. A nagging back injury followed by a knee injury, further put Rahul's cricket career at stake.
EWS admissions at Chandigarh schools to go online for next academic session
The UT education department is planning to take the admission process for economically weaker section students online for the next academic session — the process for which will start this year in November. The move to take the admission process online is among several initiatives taken up by the UT education department in a bid to increase transparency. Attendance in government schools is also being uploaded online this session as part of the larger efforts.
Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power installations
City Beautiful has been rated the best among UTs in solar power installation and was awarded during a function organised by the Association of Renewable Energy Agencies of States, formed by the Union ministry of new and renewable energy, on its 8th Foundation Day Ceremony at Cochin, Kerala. Chandigarh renewable energy, science & technology promotion society (CREST) was also awarded for achieving the second highest renewable energy capacity as on March 31.
