Commercial buildings must obtain fire safety NOC within 30 days: Ludhiana MC

Municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal has ordered strict enforcement of fire safety norms across Ludhiana, the state’s industrial hub, directing owners of commercial buildings to obtain a fire safety No Objection Certificate (NOC) within 30 days. MC has made the service for obtaining a fire safety certificate available online through the fasttrack Punjab portal. (HT Photo)

Citing provisions of the Fire Prevention and Fire Safety Act, 2012, the commissioner warned that failure to obtain the mandatory NOC from the fire brigade within the stipulated period would invite hefty penalties. Authorities may also seal the premises of persistent violators.

MC officials said that all buildings and institutions used for commercial purposes — including educational institutions, coaching centres and industrial units — are required to obtain a fire safety NOC. Owners of industrial units have also been instructed to put in place mandatory fire safety arrangements and secure the NOC within 30 days.

As per the directions, violators may be fined up to ₹50,000, while continued non-compliance could lead to sealing of the premises. Coaching centres found violating fire safety norms would also face similar action, in line with earlier orders issued by the local bodies department.

To facilitate compliance, the MC has made the service for obtaining a fire safety certificate available online through the fasttrack Punjab portal. Detailed instructions, eligibility conditions and government-prescribed fees for obtaining the certificate are available on the portal.

The directions further state that building owners must complete all required fire safety arrangements in accordance with the National Building Code, 2016, and obtain the fire safety NOC from the fire department, MC Ludhiana, to ensure strict compliance with the Punjab Fire and Emergency Service Act, 2024.

Appealing to residents and building owners, Dachalwal said obtaining a fire safety NOC was essential for public safety. He urged them to comply within 30 days, warning that the authorities would be compelled to take strict action against defaulters.

Residents can apply for the fire safety NOC online, and the fire brigade has been directed to assist applicants wherever required. For assistance, residents may contact assistant divisional fire officer (ADFO) Jaswinder Singh (83600-32550) or sub-fire officer (SFO) Dinesh Kumar (98761-85858). They can also contact the fire brigade via email at fbludhiana101@gmail.com.