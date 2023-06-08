Committed to expediting stalled investment projects: Sukhvinder Sukhu

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu held extensive discussions with stakeholders of industries and tourism sectors of Solan district here on Wednesday . He emphasised the importance of prioritising the actual implementation of investments rather than getting caught up in paperwork. The CM said that bringing substantial investments into the state is crucial for generating employment opportunities for the youth of the state besides increasing revenue to the state exchequer.

CM Sukhu held discussions with stakeholders of industries and tourism sectors of Solan district on Wednesday (HT Photo)

The chief minister said that the state government plans to establish a dedicated Investment Promotion and Facilitation Bureau to support and facilitate investment on the ground. The bureau will streamline the process by providing a single platform for potential investors to obtain all necessary clearances within a specified timeframe.

The CM said that the government is actively working towards expediting stalled investment projects and attracting new investments. He said that present state government was laying special focus on making Himachal Pradesh a green energy state. The government intends to introduce the country’s first ‘Green Hydrogen Policy’ to promote sustainable practices and develop six ‘Green Corridors’ for Electric Vehicles (EVs) across the state, he said.

He emphasised the state government’s efforts to create a favourable environment for investments in the state by ensuring that investors face no obstacles. Himachal Pradesh is known for its abundant electricity and water supply which provides a conducive environment for investment. He said that the government’s focus was on strengthening existing industrial areas.

Sukhu said that the government is committed to support the early implementation of projects and fostering economic development in the state. He said that the incentives are being offered to investors in proposed “Bulk Drug Park” and “Medical Device Park” in the state. The state government is actively developing infrastructure for these mega projects, he added.

The CM stressed the importance of adapting to changing industrial dynamics. To promote industrialisation, the government is prioritising the expansion of Kangra Airport, building new heliports, improving road and rail connectivity in the state to reduce logistics costs. These initiatives will enhance the existing industrial, physical, and social infrastructure in the State, he added.

Sukhu highlighted the state government’s goal of developing Himachal Pradesh as an ‘All-season’ tourism destination, with Kangra district as ‘Tourism Capital’ of the state. He invited investors to consider investing in the tourism sector.

Industries minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said that the state government plans to establish a land bank soon, simplifying the process for investors to select suitable land. He said that the government is committed to addressing investor concerns and today’s discussion further exemplifies the state government’s dedication. He said that efforts are underway to expedite the execution of pending investment projects.

The industries minister thanked the chief minister for sparing two days for this discussion from his busy schedule. He said that since day one, the present government has been focused on revamping the system.

Cluster devp programme to transform HP’s horticulture: CM

SHIMLA: The horticulture sector has played a key role in the economy of the farmers of the state during the past over five decades as now horticulture has become the major source of livelihood in the hilly region of Himachal Pradesh, stated chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. The state has long been regarded as a horticultural state due to magnificent achievements in the production of fruits, mainly apple, various temperate fruits such as peach, pear, plum, apricot and the subtropical fruit crops such as mango, citrus and litchi.The Cluster Development Programme (CDP) has a great potential to transform the entire horticulture ecosystem by creating last-mile connectivity with the use of multimode transport for efficient and timely evacuation and transportation of horticulture produce. The CDP will also create cluster-specific brands, while helping the economy, to integrate them into national and global value chains, thereby providing higher remuneration to farmers. The cluster-based approach in horticulture crops will facilitate production, post-harvest management, marketing and branding of crops. It will reduce post-harvest losses and ensure better price of their products to the farmers and establish new dimensions in the field of horticulture in Himachal Pradesh.

