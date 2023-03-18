Committed to give fillip to Amritsar’s development: Bhagwant Mann

Fulfilling the long pending demand of the people of the entire Majha region, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday dedicated the newly constructed railway over bridge (ROB) at Vallah to decongest the traffic for facilitating the pilgrims coming to the city.

The CM said that this is a humble initiative by the state government to give fillip to the development of this holy city (HT Photo/Sameer Sehgal)

“This is a historic initiative that will help in decongesting the traffic in the historic city to benefit the residents, devotees and commuters” said Mann, while addressing the gathering to dedicate the project.

The CM said that this is a “humble initiative by the state government” to give fillip to the development of this holy city. He said that lakhs of devotees pay obeisance at Sri Darbar Sahib, Durgiana Mandir, Jallianwala Bagh, Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath and other places every day. Mann said that this project will facilitate them in easily approaching the city and paying obeisance.

The CM said that about ₹33-crore has been spent on this ambitious project at Amritsar-Sahnewal section of the Railways. He said that this project has come up with collaboration of the centre and the state government adding that Amritsar Improvement Trust has spent ₹18.83-crore on this ROB. Mann said that ₹ 14.12-crore was share of the Railways out of which ₹ 7.48-crore has been received whereas ₹ 6.64-crore is still pending.

‘Hosted G20 meeting successfully’

Manm congratulated the people of state especially of the holy city for successfully organizing the Education session of G-20. He said that in these sessions representatives of powerful countries, which constitute around 80% of the world have participated. The CM expressed hope that these deliberations will form the bedrock for bringing qualitative changes in the education sector in the member countries. He said that the state government has not left any stone unturned for ensuring comfortable stay for the visiting delegates. He said that with the proactive support and cooperation of the people of the city, the efforts of the state government had delivered desired results and the delegates had enjoyed the warm hospitality of the state. Mann said that the delegates will take along with them the vivid memories of their visit to Punjab which will be part of their journey of life forever.

