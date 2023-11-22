Public works minister Vikramaditya Singh on Tuesday emphasised on the commitment to enhance road conditions in the tribal district of Kinnaur.

Committed to improving road conditions in Kinnaur, says Vikramaditya

He was on a visit to Sangla area in the district. During the visit, he issued instructions to pave approximately 4 km of road from Nichar to Wangtu, as well as the old Hindustan Tibet Road.

The minister also announced the initiation of efforts to develop Sangla from a tourism and adventure sports perspective. Despite the challenges posed by heavy rains and floods in the state, he commended the ongoing restoration and rehabilitation work prioritised by the state government under chief minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu’s leadership.

Addressing the issues faced by the locals, the minister listened to the concerns of people in Bhavanagar, Tapri, and Sangla areas. He directed officials to expedite the ongoing construction and restoration works, ensuring timely completion.

The public works minister along with revenue, horticulture, and tribal development minister Jagat Singh Negi announced plans to initiate the construction of an alternative road route, spanning three kilometers from Palingi to Chhota-Kamba near Kainchi.

Singh disclosed that all necessary formalities for expanding the Karchham to Chitkul Road had been fulfilled, with the construction set to commence shortly. In response to the challenges faced by the community, the minister assured phased fulfillment of reasonable demands and emphasised the state government’s priority in rehabilitating homeless individuals through a special relief package.

