Committed to provide latest medical services to Haryana: CM Khattar

Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar laid the foundation stone of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur charitable hospital in Faridabad on Wednesday and said the state government’s target is to set up new medical colleges and increase the number of doctors from 13,000 to 28,000.

With the establishment of new medical colleges, every year 2,650 doctors will pass out in Haryana, Khattar said, pointing out that the construction of this hospital in the name of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur will play a key role in highlighting the martyrdom and bravery of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur and inspire everyone visiting this hospital.

The CM said the aim of the state government is to establish a medical college in every district. He said so far, seven new medical colleges have been set up.

On this occasion, Khattar announced ₹31 lakh grant to the charitable trust, while transport minister Mool Chand Sharma also announced ₹11 lakh for the trust.

The CM said that Haryana is progressing in every field and health services are being expanded. He said the government is extending all possible help to social organisations for expanding health services.

CM Khattar also launched the brochure of International Year of Millets 2023 at the Surajkund international handicrafts mela. Khattar held a meeting of BJP legislature party in Surajkund also. A cultural programme was organised in which foreign artists also participated.

Among others present on this occasion were chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, additional principal secretary (to CM) Dr Amit Agrawal, former education minister Ram Bilas Sharma.