Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Common Entrance Examination now on April 25
chandigarh news

Common Entrance Examination now on April 25

Candidates from Ludhiana, Moga, Rupnagar and Mohali will take the exam once the situation improves in Punjab; 1,832 candidates were found eligible for the exam
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 01:00 AM IST
(Representative Image/HTFile)

The Common Entrance Examination (CEE) for the post of soldier general duty that had been scheduled for March 28 has been postponed to April 25 due to the surge in coronavirus cases and on advise of the civil administration.

Officials at Ludhiana’s army recruiting office said candidates who have successfully completed their physical and medical examination during the rally held in Khanna were to appear for CEE. Candidates from Ludhiana, Moga, Rupnagar and SAS Nagar (Mohali) will take the exam once the situation improves in the state. Last year, the recruitment rally had been conducted from December 7 to 27 at AS College ground, Khanna.

Of 14,000 registered candidates, 10,000 candidates attended the rally, of which 1,832 candidates are eligible to take the CEE. Earlier, the CEE was scheduled earlier for February 28 at Guru Nanak Stadium, Ludhiana. However, it could not be conducted because of technical reasons.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP