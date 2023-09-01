Commuters feel the pinch as NHAI hikes Ladowal toll rates

Commuters travelling between Ludhiana and Jalandhar or beyond are set to feel the pinch as the National Highways Authority of India has hiked the user fee for Ladowal toll, starting Friday.

The Laddowal toll plaza in Ludhiana where toll rates have been increased, starting Friday. (Manish/HT)

Now, car, jeep and van users will have to pay ₹165 for a single journey while earlier, they paid ₹150. The rates for other vehicles crossing the toll have also been increased (see box).

The hike has not gone down well with the commuters, who claim that the rates were already high.

Gagandeep Singh, a Ludhiana resident and a regular commuter on NH-44, said, “My relatives live in Jalandhar and I visit them at least twice a month. I crossed the toll on Thursday evening after paying ₹150. On the return journey, I was to pay ₹75 more, but the toll staff charged ₹90, citing the hike.”

Chetan Verma, a daily commuter, said, “The hike will certainly burn a hole in our pockets. With the increase in toll, the goods transportation costs will also increase, and ultimately, it is the consumers who will bear the brunt.”

Ladowal Toll Plaza manager Gaurav Kwatra said, “The user fee has been revised according to the policy of NHAI. According to the policy, the rates are hiked by at least 6% every year on the 328 km Panipat to Jalandhar section.”

Additional hassle for daily commuters

Adding to the woes of daily commuters – those who have daily or monthly passes -- the toll plaza management has asked them to submit vehicle registration certificates and other documents again. On Friday, more than 200 people were seen queued up at the toll plaza counters to submit their documents. Anil Kumar, one of the commuters, said, “The company sent us a message asking us to re-submit our monthly pass documents even though we had already done so. They said their internal management has changed, hence they need us to submit our documents again. I have been waiting at the main counter for the last 30 minutes, and there is no separate line for senior citizens or women.”

