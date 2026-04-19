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Concealing criminal case during nominations: Himachal HC upholds disqualification of panchayat pradhan

The order for disqualification was given by Mandi deputy commissioner and a plea, challenging the order, was filed in Himachal high court

Published on: Apr 19, 2026 05:08 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
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The Himachal Pradesh high court  on Saturday upheld the Mandi deputy commissioner’s decision to disqualify a gram panchayat pradhan for six years for concealing details of a pending criminal case in his nomination papers.

The petitioner, elected as gram panchayat pardhan in Mandi’s Pagna in 2020, had not disclosed the pendency of a criminal case against him in his nomination form. (File)

“He has been declared disqualified not for the nature of offence involved in criminal case pending against him or for conviction or gravity of offence, but he has been declared disqualified for false declaration made in Nomination Form which must be taken seriously,” ruled the division bench of justice Vivek Singh Thakur and justice Ranjan Sharma while dismissing a petition filed by Basant Lal.

The petitioner challenged the Mandi DC’s order, which barred him from contesting panchayat polls for six years after his election as pradhan was earlier set aside for deliberately concealing a pending criminal case.

“....candidate contesting the Panchayat elections is obligated to comply with provisions of regulations framed by the Election Commission and further that it is a case where petitioner deliberately filed a false affidavit undertaking concealing the pendency of criminal case pending against him and concealment of that material fact per se was a valid ground to annul his elections,” the order read.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Concealing criminal case during nominations: Himachal HC upholds disqualification of panchayat pradhan
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Concealing criminal case during nominations: Himachal HC upholds disqualification of panchayat pradhan
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