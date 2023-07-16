Ludhiana: Grant NOCs to pending industries, says FICO

Concerned over the pending status of regularisation of more than 900 industrial units, Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organization (FICO), on Sunday, appealed to the director of factories, and demanded for the immediate issuance of pending regularisation certificates.

Gurmeet Singh Kular, the president of FICO, expressed concern over the pending status of regularisation of industrial units which have not been granted no-objection certificate (NOC) or regularisation certificates, even after depositing the mandatory fees years ago. The industrialists are being informed that currently there is no policy to issue the certificates for land registration done after 2018.

Kular said, “The director of factories needs to take this matter seriously and ensure that necessary regularisation certificates are provided to industrialists who have already paid the required fees.”

Manjinder Singh Sachdeva, the general secretary of the United Cycle and Parts Manufacturers Association (UCPMA), emphasised that these certificates will prove to be beneficial for “Invest Punjab”. Sachdeva noted that the lack of regularisation and NOCs has hindered investments in the state. He further appealed to chief minister Bhagwant Mann to intervene and resolve the matter promptly.

