Concerns mount as Himachal’s positivity rate rises up to 1.9% in a week

As Himachal continues to witness a spike in the Covid cases, the state’s positivity rate also rose by 0.6% over past one week, showed the health department data.

The state recorded positivity rate of 1.9% in the week from August 2 to August 8. In the week preceding that, the positivity rate was 0.3%.

A spokesperson of the Himachal Pradesh National Health Mission said the state saw a 56% increase in the fresh infections last week compared to the week before that (July 26 to August 1).

Last week, 88,887 samples were tested for Covid of which, 1,726 turned out positive.

Himachal’s total case tally stands at 2,08,616. Mandi district, which is emerging as a hotspot, registered highest positivity rate of 7.6%. Last week, 276 cases were reported in Mandi while the positivity rate was 4.2%.

Lahaul and Spiti is second on the list with a positivity rate of 3.5%. However, the number of tests (776) and positivity cases (27) is low as compared to other districts.

The positivity rate was 3.3% in Chamba, where 394 samples were found positive. In terms of absolute number of cases, Chamba is on the second spot after Mandi. A total of 12,071 tests were conducted in the district.

With 233 cases and 2.8% positivity rate Shimla is on the third spot, where 8,399 samples were tested.

Kullu, where 4,044 tests were done, is the next on the list with positivity rate of 2.2%.

Hamirpur and Kangra recorded positivity rate of 1.5%, while in remaining districts it was below 1%.

Sirmaur logged lowest positivity rate of 0.2% with 15 people found infected out of 8,793 tested.

Thirteen people died of the contagion during the week and the case fatality ratio was 0.7%. In the preceding week, seven people had died and the CFR was 0.6%.

419 fresh cases reported

Meanwhile, Himachal recorded 419 fresh Covid cases on Tuesday, while the death toll mounted to 3,521 after two more patients succumbed.

Recoveries have reached 2,02,755 after 185 people recuperated. The active cases have gone up to 2,318. Chamba has highest 582 active cases, followed by 424 in Mandi, 328 in Kangra and 306 in Shimla.

Meanwhile, Himachal recorded 419 fresh Covid cases on Tuesday, while the death toll mounted to 3,521 after two more patients succumbed. Recoveries have reached 2,02,755 after 185 people recuperated. The active cases have gone up to 2,318.

113 test +ve in J&K

J&K on Tuesday recorded 113 fresh Covid infections and two deaths.

The active cases reached 1,298, while recoveries mounted to 3,17,081. The overall cases in UT have reached 3,22,771 and the death toll is 4,392.