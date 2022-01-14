Concrete around trees: Chiefs of Ludhiana MC, LIT & GLADA told to appear before court on Feb 1

For failing to comply with the National Green Tribunal’s orders to remove concrete and interlocking tiles from one metre radius of trees in the city, the court of civil judge (senior division), Ludhiana, Harsimranjit Singh, has directed the municipal corporation commissioner, Ludhiana Improvement Trust chairman and the chief administrator of Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority to appear before the court on February 1.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, the Council of Engineers (CoE) had approached NGT for execution of its order dated March 10, 2021 wherein the MC, LIT and GLADA were directed to remove concrete and interlocking tiles installed around trees. The case was transferred to the civil judge by the tribunal.

CoE president Kapil Arora stated the trees absorb water, oxygen and other nutrients essential for growth through the roots, and when restricted by concrete and tiles, the trees begin to get weak. “Such obstructions around trees can be witnessed in different parts of the city, due to which we have been forced to approach the tribunal for execution of its earlier orders.”

In the order dated January 12, the court of civil judge said that no official of the MC, LIT and GLADA appeared before the court as directed earlier. In view of the directions of NGT, it is evident that the respondents are blatantly violating the directions of the tribunal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Further, it has ordered that in order to ensure meticulous compliance of the orders, MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal, LIT chairman Raman Balasubramaniam and GLADA chief administrator Sandeep Kumar are to appear in person on February 1, failing which the court shall be constrained to adopt coercive methods to ensure their presence.