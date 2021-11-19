Conduct semester exams online: PU student bodies

Panjab University (PU) student bodies have expressed opposition to the varsity authorities’ decision to hold the semester examinations in offline mode.

They are demanding the exams to be conducted in online mode.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad’s Panjab University unit on Thursday submitted a memorandum to the PU vice-chancellor for conducting the examination in said medium. The activists of the students’ organisation said there should have been offline classes for at least two months before the authorities could decide on conducting the exams physically.

ABVP’s PU president Paras Ratan said, “We have been repeatedly contacting the authorities for the last few months regarding offline classes in all departments so that physical exams can be held efficiently. However, without sufficient number of offline classes, it would be against the interest of the students to declare the conduct of offline examination directly. Along with this, there is also the issue of accommodation for the students from outside the UT, hence online exams should be held.”

Members of the Students for Society (SFS), in a letter to V-C, said, “Conducting offline exams appears to be irrational and unfair move as this entire semester has been taught in online mode and not a single practical class has been taken till now. The university can’t expect the students to perform the practicals physically in offline mode.”

Meanwhile, Student Organisation of India (SOI) members gathered outside the V-C office on Thursday to protest against the decision. “Students’ demands are not being addressed properly by the university. If authorities will not conduct online exams, then we will again go for a protest with proper gathering as this issue is related to the future of thousands of students,” said SOI leader Manjodh Padda.

He added that they were addressed by the controller, who had assured them that the issue will be resolved within 10 days.

Members of the National Students Union of India (NSUI) also staged a protest against the university’s decision to conduct offline exams. “COE has said that the university has started planning to conduct offline exams, but it has not been confirmed yet. We have given our representation to conduct online exams,” they added.