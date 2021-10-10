Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Congress, Akalis trying to hijack farmers’ stir: Chugh
chandigarh news

Congress, Akalis trying to hijack farmers’ stir: Chugh

BJP national general secretary and in-charge, J&K, Tarun Chugh on Saturday criticised the Congress, Akali Dal and the AAP for allegedly trying to “covertly hijack” the farmers’ agitation by making cheap political capital out of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.
Updated on Oct 10, 2021 03:13 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Jammu

In a statement issued here, Chugh said the UP government had registered criminal cases and the investigation was on in addition to the judicial inquiry that had been instituted under a retired high court judge. “So, in this situation, it was only but cheap politics that the political parties were making a beeline to Lakhimpur Kheri to pay lip service to farmers and try to win their sympathy in view of the forthcoming assembly elections,” he added.

He said it was a law-and-order problem in Lakhimpur Kheri and the UP government had been dealing with it firmly.

Chugh said while the UP government had stood firmly by the affected families and assured them all help following which they withdrew their agitation, political parties like the Congress and the Akalis, after having failed to do anything for the welfare of farmers all these years when they have been in power, were now “faking sympathy” with them.

