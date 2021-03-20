Cong demands CBI probe into Mandi MP’s death; govt awaits Delhi Police’s report

After leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri raised a point of order during the budget session to demand a CBI probe into Mandi member of parliament Ram Swaroop Sharma’s death, the chief minister on Thursday said the government will take steps to have the death probed once the Delhi Police completes its investigation.

CM Jai Ram Thakur said the Delhi Police had registered a case and collected evidence from the spot. “In such a situation, we should not be hasty,” he said, condemning speculations on Sharma’s death, particularly on social media. He said the social media posts on Sharma’s death were ‘unfortunate’. “Such comments have perturbed the family, people close to him and party members have raised concern,” he said.

Calling Sharma’s death a huge loss to the state, Thakur said, “The family is in shock. I have met them, and they said Sharma was not keeping well and had been undergoing treatment for certain ailments.”

The CM said ill-health seems to be the reason behind Sharma’s death. He said Sharma had gone for treatment to Kayakalp Institute of Naturopathy at Palampur but had lost a lot of weight.

He said Sharma’s death should not be politicised. “We should not jump to conclusions and patiently wait for the investigation and postmortem report.”

Earlier, Agnihotri, who had raised a point of order soon after the question hour, had said, “No suicide note has been recovered and people are surprised as to how a person who took the Covid-19 vaccine jab four days ago can take such an extreme step.”

He said when the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput can be investigated, then why an MP’s suicide cannot be probed. “Sharma represented 17 lakh people of Himachal in the Lok Sabha. People have the right to know what led him to take such an extreme step . Sharma was a very popular leader,” Agnihotri said.

“When his son and the people of the state are seeking an investigation, one should be initiated,” he said.

Parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Bhardwaj said, “The CM and Jal Shakti minister Mahendra Singh have met the family. If the need arises and the family wishes, the government will demand a CBI inquiry.”