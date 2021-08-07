Cong enacting drama, not raising farmers’ issues in Parliament: Harsimrat

Former Union minister and SAD’s Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Friday accused the Congress of enacting a drama of being pro-farmer outside Parliament but refusing to raise the demand of repealing three agriculture laws in the House.

Talking to newsmen in the national capital, Harsimrat said it was shocking that Parliament was on since the last fortnight and every day, the Congress was demanding an exclusive discussion on the Pegasus spyware surveillance issue. “The Congress should tell the farmers of Punjab as well as the country why it is refusing to raise their voice in Parliament and is insistent on raising the Pegasus surveillance issue only,” she said.

Alleging that the Congress had colluded with the Union government to suppress the voice of farmers, the former minister said: “There is no other explanation for the Congress floor strategy.”

She said seven parties had got together to raise the demand for repeal of three black laws but the Congress is not pressing for discussion on the issue despite being the largest opposition party.

Meanwhile, party president Sukhbir Singh Badal said the SAD-BSP MPs would continue their protest to demand justice for the farmers during the entire session or till the time when the voice of the “annadaata” was heard in Parliament.