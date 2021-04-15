Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Cong govt’s handling of police firing cases exposes Capt-Badals nexus: Mann
chandigarh news

Cong govt’s handling of police firing cases exposes Capt-Badals nexus: Mann

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab president Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday alleged that the Congress government’s fiasco in the 2015 Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan police firing cases has exposed the collusion between chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and the Badal family
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 02:06 AM IST
Cong govt’s handling of police firing cases exposes Capt-Badals nexus: Mann

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab president Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday alleged that the Congress government’s fiasco in the 2015 Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan police firing cases has exposed the collusion between chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and the Badal family.

Addressing a press conference in Patiala, the Sangrur MP said, “I have been saying it for a long time that Amarinder Singh and the Badals are hands in glove. But now, there is no need to place any evidence of this.”

It was shocking that the state government’s lawyers opted to form a new special investigation team (SIT) by rejecting the options of getting the matter probed either by the CBI or Haryana Police as were given by the high court, said Mann.

“The Amarinder-led government had appointed state advocate general Atul Nanda who has a team of 150 lawyers only to lose the case. The CM has tainted the career of an honest police officer and is now enacting a drama by appreciating him. The officer has conveyed that he does not want to continue in such an atmosphere,” he added.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Sikh jatha from India celebrates Baisakhi at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Pakistan

Setback in 2015 police firing case: Bajwa wants Punjab AG to step down, Capt backs Nanda

Behbal Kalan case also hangs in the balance as IG Kunwar Vijay Pratap resigns

Cop with a rebellious streak calls it quits
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Ambedkar Jayanti
CBSE Board Exams 2021
CM Yogi Adityanath
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP