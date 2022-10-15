Cong, INLD candidates file nomination for Adampur bypoll

: Former minister Jai Parkash of the Congress and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD)’s Kurda Ram on Friday filed their nomination papers for the November 3 Adampur bypoll.

Jai Parkash was accompanied by leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda and party’s state chief Udai Bhan while INLD nominee Kurda Ram came along with party supremo OP Chautala and Ellenabad MLA Abhay Singh Chautala to file the nomination.

Interacting with media, Hooda said the opponent parties have fielded their nominees, who were earlier in the Congress.

“This election is of an assembly but its impact will be felt all across the state. Adampur by-election is a pre-election election. Earlier, this government has lost two by-elections and now it will also lose in Adampur,” he added.

Hooda claimed that the Congress will win the bypoll and it has direct contest with the BJP-JJP alliance.

“The BJP-JJP government does not have any face to seek votes in the by-elections, because no section is happy with the present government,” he added.

OP Chautala said their nominee Kurda Ram is the voice of farmers of Adampur and the peasant community was happy with his candidature.

“Our party has fielded strongest candidate and he has been raising the issues of public for last many years,” he added.

All about the candidates

Congress’ candidate Jai Parkash, 68 has total assets, including that of spouse, worth ₹ 5. 07 crore. He has moveable assets worth ₹2.02 crore and immovable assets worth ₹ 3.05 crore. Parkash has bank deposits and bonds worth ₹ 1.54 crore.

INLD’s candidate Kurda Ram, 63, has total assets worth ₹ 1.93 crore, moveable assets worth ₹ 7.68 lakh and immovable assets worth ₹ 1.86 crore. He has bank deposits and bonds worth ₹ 3.86 lakh.