Cong leader Jagroop Gill joins AAP

In a blow to the ruling Congress in Bathinda, party leader Jagroop Singh Gill on Monday joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) along with his supporters.

Gill was welcomed into the AAP by leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema, Punjab affairs in-charge Jarnail Singh and MLAs Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Baljinder Kaur and Rupinder Kaur Ruby at the party office in Chandigarh.

He was the chairman of the district planning board and had quit the post to contest the municipal election. He won the municipal election for the seventh time and was a strong contender for the post of Bathinda mayor, but he was overlooked.

Cheema said that his entry is a shot in the arm for the party in the Malwa region. “Gill has been the president of the District Bar Association as well as the president of municipal council,” he said at a press conference. Gill said instead of playing politics, he would work to strengthen the party.