Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Cong made Channi CM for few months to grab Dalit votes: BJP
chandigarh news

Cong made Channi CM for few months to grab Dalit votes: BJP

Says the Congress has made Charanjit Singh Channi Punjab chief minister for a few months merely to grab Dalit votes as part of its conspiracy
By Press Trust of India
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 01:41 AM IST
The BJP fronted its Dalit leaders to target the Congress and dared the rival party to make a public promise that Charanjit Singh Channi will be its chief ministerial face in Punjab, which faces assembly polls early next year, if it was sincere about its move.

The BJP alleged on Monday that the Congress has made Charanjit Singh Channi Punjab chief minister for a few months merely to grab Dalit votes as part of its conspiracy, and cited previous instances of the party giving the key position to a leader from the community only for a short tenure.

The BJP fronted its Dalit leaders to target the Congress and dared the rival party to make a public promise that Channi will be its chief ministerial face in Punjab, which faces assembly polls early next year, if it was sincere about its move. The Congress has sought to burnish its pro-Dalit credentials by making Channi the first member of the community to become Punjab chief minister.

Hitting out at the Congress, BJP general secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam, who is the party’s in-charge for the state, noted the reported statement of Harish Rawat that the Congress will fight the assembly elections under its state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu’s leadership. Rawat is the Congress’ pointsman for handling its Punjab affairs. “This is an old habit of the Congress. It believes that it can capture Dalit vote bank by making a Dalit chief minister for a few months. A conspiracy is being hatched in Punjab to grab Dalit vote bank,” Gautam said.

RELATED STORIES

He noted that the Congress had made Dalit leader Sushil Kumar Shinde Maharashtra chief minister in 2003 but replaced him with Vilasrao Deshmukh when it won the 2004 assembly election. Similarly, he said, the Congress had made Jagannath Pahadia Rajasthan’s chief minister in 1980 but removed him in over a year.

Gautam, also a Dalit leader, alleged that the Congress has resorted to this tactic often and claimed that it often used former deputy prime minister Jagjivan Ram to get the votes of the community but “insulted” him and even removed him from the party when it came to giving him his due.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Opposition AAP, SAD congratulate Punjab CM Channi after swearing-in ceremony

Nikita Tomar murder: Brother approaches HC, seeks death sentence for convicts

Won’t let any harm come farmers way: Punjab CM Channi

Under attack, Cong says Channi, Sidhu to be its faces in state polls
TRENDING TOPICS
Charanjit Singh Channi
Emmys 2021 full winners list
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Krushna Abhishek
Charanjit Singh Channi Searing-in Live
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP